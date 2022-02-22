Logo
Benfica searching for positives ahead of Ajax clash
Soccer Football - Champions League - Benfica Training - Seixal, Portugal - February 22, 2022 Benfica's Valentino Lazaro with teammates during training REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Benfica Training - Seixal, Portugal - February 22, 2022 Benfica's Darwin Nunez with teammates during training REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
22 Feb 2022 11:40PM (Updated: 22 Feb 2022 11:54PM)
LISBON: Benfica are looking to take the positives out of a disappointing weekend draw into Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Ajax Amsterdam, said caretaker coach Nelson Veríssimo.

The Portuguese giants conceded two goals in the final 15 minutes at struggling Boavista to draw 2-2 on Friday and slip further behind in the race for the domestic championship.

But Verissimo says there was enough positive play to draw inspiration from for a tough round of 16 clash against the Dutch side at Estadio da Luz.

"We had a very positive 60 minutes, but we have to admit that in the last 30 minutes we didn't do well at all," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

"The players know exactly what we should have happened and what didn't, but this is a speech that has to been done internally.

"For the next game, we’re taking the many positive things we've done on attack, and transporting it to the Ajax game while also recognising that we have to be much more consistent in defence."

Verissimo has been in charge of Benfica’s last 10 matches since the departure of Jorge Jesus in December and after several indifferent results was questioned about his tenure.

"When I feel that I am part of the problem, I will vacate the position. I still feel that I am part of the solution, we know what we are doing here, we know the potential of the team and the direction we want for it," he told reporters.

"We can trouble Ajax. They were a side that got a full set of points in the group stage but we also came through. The starting point is to recognise the opponent's quality and then put our ideas of how to beat them into practice.

"I think it's 50/50 tie. I mean this genuinely. There is quality on both sides, and despite our recent inconsistency, tomorrow's game is special for us," he added.

 

Source: Reuters

