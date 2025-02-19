Benfica see off Monaco in thriller to reach last 16

LISBON : Benfica held determined AS Monaco to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling second leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff on Tuesday for a 4-3 aggregate win that earned the hosts a place in the competition's last 16.

Benfica, who had a one-goal advantage from the first leg, went up 1-0 in the 22nd minute through a close-range strike by winger Kerem Akturkoglu after a fine pass from Vangelis Pavlidis.

But Monaco had the hosts on the ropes for much of the match and midfielder Takumi Minamino equalised with a simple finish 10 minutes later before Eliesse Ben Seghir put them in front after the break with a stunning first-time shot inside the right post.

Benfica were then awarded a penalty and Pavlidis coolly converted from the spot to make it 2-2 before Monaco substitute George Ilenikhena and Benfica's Orkun Kokcu added a goal each late on.