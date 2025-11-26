Benfica win first Champions League points but Ajax remain bottom

AMSTERDAM :An early goal from full back Samuel Dahl and a second on the stroke of fulltime from Leandro Barreiro handed Benfica a first win in this season's Champions League as they beat Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 away on Tuesday.

Both clubs were propping up the 36-team table, having each lost their opening four matches of the campaign, but Benfica climbed up seven places in the standings while crisis-ridden Ajax remain rooted to the bottom.

Dahl thrashed home a powerful shot from the edge of the area in the sixth minute after home goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros had parried away a header from striker Richard Rios.

Barreiro set up the second goal with a fine takedown on the halfway line from a defensive clearance before playing a one-two with Fredrik Aursnes and then outstripping the Ajax defence to hammer home a powerful shot in the 90th minute.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Ajax's best chances fell to captain Davy Klaassen, whose first opportunity in the 33rd minute was well saved and who then miscued his shot with only the goalkeeper to beat early in the second half.

Benfica next host Napoli on December 10, while Ajax, who suffered a fourth successive defeat in all competitions, are away at Qarabag in Azerbaijan the same night.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)