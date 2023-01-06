Benfica's Fernandez missed training without permission, says coach Schmidt

Benfica's Enzo Fernandez travelled back home to Argentina last weekend and missed training without permission, coach Roger Schmidt said on Thursday amid reports linking him with Chelsea.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, joined the Portuguese club in July but there is speculation over a possible transfer to the Londoners.

Local media reported that he missed two training sessions before returning to Lisbon after his Argentina visit.

"He was not here (earlier this) week, he had no permission to go to Argentina, he missed training, that's not acceptable," Schmidt told reporters after Fernandez played for the Primeira Liga leaders in a 3-0 defeat at third-placed Braga on Friday.

"Enzo is a very good boy and a fantastic football player. We love him and of course we want him to stay at Benfica.

"The situation for him is not easy. He played a good World Cup, became champion, got offers, and there's a lot of money on the table. As a young player, that confuses you."

Schmidt said a club were disrespecting Benfica by pursuing Fernandez - who won the Young Player award at the World Cup - while not agreeing to pay his release clause, which media have reported as 120 million euros ($126.31 million).

"Everybody knows he has a clause in his contract," the German coach added. "There's a club that wants our player. They know they only can get this player when they pay this clause. What they are doing is disrespectful."

Neither Chelsea nor Fernandez's representatives were immediately available to comment.

Benfica host Portimonense on Friday.

($1 = 0.9500 euros)