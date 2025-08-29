Benfica's Turkish winger Akturkoglu joins Fenerbahce

Benfica have reached an agreement in principle to sell Turkey international Kerem Akturkoglu to Fenerbahce, the Portuguese club said on Friday, after his goal in midweek knocked the Turkish club out of the Champions League playoffs.

Fenerbahce will pay Benfica 22.5 million euros ($26.34 million) for the winger, with additional performance-related payments that could take the total value of the transfer to 25 million euros, the Portuguese club added in a statement.

Benfica said Galatasaray, Akturkoglu's former club, had been informed as they hold a preferential right on the player.

Fenerbahce were eliminated from the Champions League after a 1-0 defeat by Benfica in their playoff second leg on Wednesday with Akturkoglu's goal decisive for the Portuguese side.

The 26-year-old winger joined Benfica last year after winning consecutive Super Lig titles with Galatasaray.

Earlier on Friday, Fenerbahce announced they had parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho.

($1 = 0.8542 euros)