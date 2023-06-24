Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Benitez agrees deal to become new Celta manager
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Benitez agrees deal to become new Celta manager

Benitez agrees deal to become new Celta manager

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Everton - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - January 15, 2022 Everton manager Rafael Benitez before the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn/File Photo

24 Jun 2023 01:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Rafa Benitez has reached agreement with Celta Vigo to become manager on a three-year deal, the Spanish club said on Friday.

The 63-year-old, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, the UEFA Cup with Valencia (2004) and the Europa League with Chelsea (2013), returns to coaching over a year after being sacked by Everton in January 2022.

He will take charge of LaLiga side Celta on their 100 year anniversary, succeeding Carlos Carvalhal, who took was sacked earlier this month after a difficult season in which they had to fight until the last game to avoid relegation.

Benitez's last experience in Spain was in the 2015-16 season with Real Madrid, when he replaced Carlo Ancelotti only to be sacked six months later after a series of bad results, being replaced by Zinedine Zidane in January 2016.

"Rafa Benitez is one of the most successful coaches in the history of our country and has coached world-class teams in the main European leagues," Celta said.

"(In) our Centenary season, an unforgettable ... event for Celta's fans, (we will have) a formidable leader on the bench."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.