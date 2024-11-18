Bentancur banned for seven games after racist remark about Son

Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur has been banned for seven matches after the Uruguayan made a racist remark about South Korean people when talking about teammate Son Heung-min during a television appearance, the Football Association said on Monday.

The FA said in a statement the midfielder "acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute".

"It was further alleged that this constitutes an "aggravated breach"... as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin," the statement added.

In June, on Uruguayan television programme Por La Camiseta, host Rafa Cotelo asked Bentancur for a Spurs player's shirt, to which he replied, "Sonny's?", adding: "It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."