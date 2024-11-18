Logo
Sport

Bentancur banned for seven games after racist remark about Son
Sport

Bentancur banned for seven games after racist remark about Son
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - November 10, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ian Walton/File Photo
Bentancur banned for seven games after racist remark about Son
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - November 10, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
18 Nov 2024 06:58PM
Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur has been banned for seven matches after the Uruguayan made a racist remark about South Korean people when talking about teammate Son Heung-min during a television appearance, the Football Association said on Monday.

The FA said in a statement the midfielder "acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute".

"It was further alleged that this constitutes an "aggravated breach"... as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin," the statement added.

In June, on Uruguayan television programme Por La Camiseta, host Rafa Cotelo asked Bentancur for a Spurs player's shirt, to which he replied, "Sonny's?", adding: "It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

Source: Reuters

