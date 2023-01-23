Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Benzema and Kroos lead Real Madrid to victory at Bilbao
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Benzema and Kroos lead Real Madrid to victory at Bilbao

Benzema and Kroos lead Real Madrid to victory at Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - January 22, 2023 Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga in action with Athletic Bilbao's Yuri Berchiche REUTERS/Vincent West
Benzema and Kroos lead Real Madrid to victory at Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - January 22, 2023 Real Madrid's Toni Kroos celebrates scoring their second goal with Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo and Karim Benzema REUTERS/Vincent West
Benzema and Kroos lead Real Madrid to victory at Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - January 22, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Athletic Bilbao's Dani Vivian and Aitor Paredes REUTERS/Vincent West
23 Jan 2023 06:28AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 06:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Champions Real Madrid earned a 2-0 win in a feisty La Liga encounter at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (Jan 22) to ensure they stayed in the hunt for the LaLiga title with leaders Barcelona.

Barca moved to 44 points in the standings after their 1-0 win over Getafe earlier on Sunday. They are three points ahead of Real and six points in front of third-placed Real Sociedad. Bilbao are eighth with 26 points.

Real Madrid, beaten by Villarreal in their last league outing, secured the points thanks to a first-half goal from Karim Benzema and a strike from Toni Kroos in added time.

In the 23rd minute, Marco Asensio's towering header fell into Benzema's path and the Frenchman quickly fired a left-footed volley into the top left corner.

After Athletic and Real Madrid both squandered numerous chances to score, the visitors extended their lead in the 91st minute when Rodrygo found substitute Kroos who slotted in a powerful low strike from the edge of the box just inside the left post.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.