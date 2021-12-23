Logo
Soccer: Benzema brace hands Real Madrid 2-1 win against Athletic
23 Dec 2021 07:00AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 06:57AM)
Karim Benzema scored two goals in the opening seven minutes to send leaders Real Madrid eight points clear at the top of LaLiga with a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Real, who were missing eight players due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the club, stretched their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions as they reached the mid-season break with 46 points, eight clear of Sevilla and 13 ahead of third-placed Betis. Athletic remain 10th with 24 points.

Benzema broke the 400-goal mark in his professional career with a stunning strike from just outside the box in the fourth minute before adding another just three minutes later when an Athletic defender missed a clearance.

Oihan Sancet stopped Real's momentum with a sensational goal in the 10th minute.

The hosts put up a fight but Real held on to secure all three points.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas in Madrid, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

