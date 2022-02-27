Logo
Benzema earns Real Madrid late win at Rayo Vallecano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - February 26, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema reacts after the match REUTERS/Jon Nazca

27 Feb 2022 03:48AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 03:59AM)
MADRID: A late goal from Karim Benzema rescued a 1-0 win for Real Madrid at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday and allowed the LaLiga leaders to extend their advantage at the top of the standings.

They are now nine points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who will play third-placed Real Betis on Sunday.

Real Madrid looked slow and disjointed at Vallecas and were almost held to a goalless draw until Benzema and Vinicius Jr worked their magic seven minutes from time.

The French striker found Vinicius with a brilliant through pass and ran into space to receive the ball back and finish from close range with a single touch.

 

Source: Reuters

