Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Benzema equals Raul as Real Madrid's second-highest goalscorer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Benzema equals Raul as Real Madrid's second-highest goalscorer

Benzema equals Raul as Real Madrid's second-highest goalscorer

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (Photo: AFP/JAVIER SORIANO)

13 May 2022 07:32AM (Updated: 13 May 2022 07:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: Karim Benzema drew level with Real Madrid great Raul as the Spanish giants' second-highest goalscorer by netting his 323rd goal for the club in a 6-0 thrashing of Levante on Thursday (May 12).

The France striker headed in Real's second goal against Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains well clear at the top of Madrid's all-time goalscoring charts with 451.

Benzema has now scored 44 times in as many appearances this season as Carlo Ancelotti's side have wrapped up the La Liga title and reached the Champions League final, where they will play Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Ferland Mendy opened the scoring for Madrid before Benzema's effort. Levante had no answer as Rodrygo bagged another and Vinícius Junior a hat-trick in a thrashing that consigned the beaten club to relegation.

Other results saw Real Sociedad seal European competition next season with a 3-0 victory over Cadiz and Villarreal hammer Rayo Vallecano 5-1.

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

Real Madrid

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us