Sport

Champions Real Madrid held by Osasuna
Champions Real Madrid held by Osasuna

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 2, 2022 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior shoots at goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 2, 2022 Real Madrid's Mariano in action REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 2, 2022 Osasuna's David Garcia fouls Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and a penalty is awarded REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 2, 2022 Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga in action REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 2, 2022 Osasuna's Sergio Herrera during the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
03 Oct 2022 05:10AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2022 05:24AM)
MADRID: Karim Benzema missed a late penalty as Real Madrid dropped their first points this season after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Osasuna, who had a man sent-off late on, in La Liga on Sunday (Oct 2).

Vinicius Jr gave the champions the lead just before halftime with a long shot but the visitors equalised after the break through Kike Garcia, who scored with a brilliant header from the edge of the area over the goalkeeper.

Benzema fired wide from the penalty spot in the 79th minute, after being fouled inside the area by defender Unai Garcia, who was shown a straight red card.

Real Madrid are level with rivals Barcelona on 19 points at the top of standings, with Barca ahead on goal difference.

The point at Santiago Bernabeu lifted Osasuna to sixth in standings on 13 points.

Source: Reuters

