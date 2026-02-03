Logo
Benzema moves to Al-Hilal following Al-Ittihad departure
Benzema moves to Al-Hilal following Al-Ittihad departure

Soccer Football - King's Cup of Champions - Round of 16 - Al Nassr v Al Ittihad - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - October 28, 2025 Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema reacts after being substituted REUTERS/Stringer

03 Feb 2026 05:31AM
Feb 2 : Karim Benzema has joined Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League leaders announced on Monday, following the termination of his contract with Al-Ittihad.

Local media reported that the move to Al-Hilal came after Benzema rejected an offer to extend his contract with Al-Ittihad. The former France striker had missed the team’s previous two league matches.

"Karim Benzema is officially Hilali," Al-Hilal posted on X.

The former Real Madrid striker, 38, scored 16 goals in 21 matches for Al-Ittihad in all competitions this season.

Source: Reuters
