Benzema scores twice but hurts ankle as Real extend LaLiga lead

PALMA, Spain : Karim Benzema grabbed an assist and two late goals but also hurt his ankle as Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 3-0 on Monday for their fourth consecutive LaLiga win.

Carlo Ancelotti's side moved on to 66 points from 28 games, extending their lead at the top to ten points over second-placed Sevilla, who were held to a 1-1 stalemate at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, a sixth draw in their last eight league matches.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring in the 55th minute after a defender lost the ball on the edge of the box and Benzema set up the Brazilian to strike.

Vinicius was then tripped inside the area 22 minutes later and Benzema converted the resulting penalty.

The French striker scored again in the 82nd minute with a header from a Marcelo cross, but got hurt in the process and asked to be substituted, pointing to his left ankle.

