Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Benzema scores twice but hurts ankle as Real extend LaLiga lead
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Benzema scores twice but hurts ankle as Real extend LaLiga lead

Benzema scores twice but hurts ankle as Real extend LaLiga lead
Soccer Football - LaLiga - RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid - Visit Mallorca Stadium, Palma de Mallorca, Spain - March 14, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their third goal with David Alaba REUTERS/Juan Medina
Benzema scores twice but hurts ankle as Real extend LaLiga lead
Soccer Football - LaLiga - RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid - Visit Mallorca Stadium, Palma de Mallorca, Spain - March 14, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Benzema scores twice but hurts ankle as Real extend LaLiga lead
Soccer Football - LaLiga - RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid - Visit Mallorca Stadium, Palma de Mallorca, Spain - March 14, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their second goal with Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Juan Medina
15 Mar 2022 06:13AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 06:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PALMA, Spain : Karim Benzema grabbed an assist and two late goals but also hurt his ankle as Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 3-0 on Monday for their fourth consecutive LaLiga win.

Carlo Ancelotti's side moved on to 66 points from 28 games, extending their lead at the top to ten points over second-placed Sevilla, who were held to a 1-1 stalemate at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, a sixth draw in their last eight league matches.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring in the 55th minute after a defender lost the ball on the edge of the box and Benzema set up the Brazilian to strike.

Vinicius was then tripped inside the area 22 minutes later and Benzema converted the resulting penalty.

The French striker scored again in the 82nd minute with a header from a Marcelo cross, but got hurt in the process and asked to be substituted, pointing to his left ankle.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us