Benzema on the spot to give Real nervy win at Celta
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - April 2, 2022 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with Celta Vigo's Joseph Aidoo REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - April 2, 2022 Real Madrid's Casemiro in action with Celta Vigo's Orbelin Pineda REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - April 2, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - April 2, 2022 Celta Vigo's Matias Dituro blocks a penalty by Real Madrid's Karim Benzema REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - April 2, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
03 Apr 2022 02:36AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 02:36AM)
VIGO, Spain : Karim Benzema converted two penalties and missed another one as Real Madrid earned a nervy 2-1 win at Celta Vigo to put the LaLiga leaders one step closer to the title.

Real extended their lead atop the standings to 12 points over second-placed Sevilla and 15 clear of Barcelona ahead of their closest rivals' meeting on Sunday.

Benzema scored the first from the spot after 20 minutes after Nolito tripped Eder Militao, but Nolito equalised from close range following a counter-attack soon after halftime.

Benzema had two opportunities to win the game for Real Madrid from the penalty spot, after Jeison Murillo fouled Rodrygo and Kevin Vazquez tripped Ferland Mendy.

Goalkeeper Matias Dituro saved his first effort but five minutes later the French striker sent a precise low spot-kick just inside post.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

