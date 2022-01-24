Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Benzema victim of robbery at home during Real Madrid game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Benzema victim of robbery at home during Real Madrid game

Benzema victim of robbery at home during Real Madrid game

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Elche - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - January 23, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Nacho Doce

24 Jan 2022 07:19PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 07:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Real Madrid's France striker Karim Benzema was the victim of a robbery at his home while he was playing against Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The police said the incident took place between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time at the player's empty home in the Madrid suburb of San Sebastian de los Reyes before Benzema and his family returned from Real's 2-2 LaLiga draw against Elche.

The police added that they were investigating whether the incident was connected with the February 2019 robbery Benzema suffered at his home during a match against Barcelona.

There was no information about the value of items stolen.

This was not the first such incident affecting players in Europe. In December, Manchester City and Benfica defenders Joao Cancelo nL4N2TG09H and Nicolas Otamendi nL1N2SY2ME respectively were assaulted during robberies at their homes in England and Portugal.

In Spain, Gerard Pique and Ansu Fati have been victims of robberies at their homes during Barcelona games.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us