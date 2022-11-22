Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Benzema's absence could be blessing in disguise for France
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Benzema's absence could be blessing in disguise for France

Benzema's absence could be blessing in disguise for France
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022 France's Karim Benzema during training REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Benzema's absence could be blessing in disguise for France
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 France's Kylian Mbappe during training REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Benzema's absence could be blessing in disguise for France
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - France v Austria - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - September 22, 2022 France's Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
22 Nov 2022 01:05AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 01:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA: Karim Benzema's last-minute withdrawal was labelled as a blow by everyone in the French squad but could actually be a blessing in disguise as Kylian Mbappe is now expected to be paired with his favoured attacking partner in Olivier Giroud.

Mbappe and Benzema have brilliantly combined at times but the Paris St Germain striker has said that Giroud's style of play probably suited him better.

The AC Milan forward's lone striker position offers Mbappe a perfect support in or near the area whereas he and Benzema might have taken up each other's space.

Both are likely to start together in the defending champion's Group D opener against Australia on Tuesday, with Ousmane Dembele adding his speed and Antoine Griezmann his tempo-controlling skills.

"With France, I've got more freedom than with my club, the coach knows that he has a number nine like Olivier who weighs on the defence," Mbappe said in September, when Giroud was recalled in the absence of the injured Benzema.

"So it gives me space to ask for the ball."

France beat Austria 2-0 in the Nations League and Mbappe was full of praise for Giroud.

"He was higher up on the pitch, we could combine the three of us (with Griezmann) without being cut off from the rest of the team," Mbappe said.

Giroud, who at 36 is two goals shy of Thierry Henry's all-time France scoring record of 51, could not agree more.

"I'm a target man. In my career, I've played with players who like my style because they can use me. It's something than Kylian likes, it's a bonus for him," Giroud said last week.

Benzema was ruled out of the tournament on Saturday with a thigh injury.

He was not replaced in the 25-man squad by coach Didier Deschamps.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

Related Topics

World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.