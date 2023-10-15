Logo
Berardi double helps Italy to 4-0 win over Malta
Berardi double helps Italy to 4-0 win over Malta

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group C - Italy v Malta - Stadio San Nicola, Bari, Italy - October 14, 2023 Italy players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group C - Italy v Malta - Stadio San Nicola, Bari, Italy - October 14, 2023 Italy players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group C - Italy v Malta - Stadio San Nicola, Bari, Italy - October 14, 2023 Italy's Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group C - Italy v Malta - Stadio San Nicola, Bari, Italy - October 14, 2023 Italy's Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group C - Italy v Malta - Stadio San Nicola, Bari, Italy - October 14, 2023 Italy's Davide Frattesi scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
15 Oct 2023 05:04AM
ITALY : Italy forward Domenico Berardi scored twice as the home side cruised to a 4-0 win over Malta in their Euro 2024 Group C qualifier on Saturday.

Giacomo Bonaventura opened the scoring after 23 minutes, netting his first international goal with a skilful right-foot curler into the top corner from just inside the penalty area.

Berardi increased Italy's lead with a left-foot curler just before halftime and added his second goal in the 64th minute with a precise finish from a cut-back.

In the closing moments, Davide Frattesi scored the final goal of the night, skilfully slotting a low shot from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

Italy now sit second in the standings, ahead on goal difference of Ukraine, who earlier on Saturday won 2-0 against North Macedonia. Both teams have 10 points but Italy have a match in hand. England top the group with 13 points.

England host Italy in their next qualifier on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

