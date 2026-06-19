Berchiche to stay at Bilbao for a ninth year

June 19 : Defender Yuri Berchiche is set to spend a ninth season at Athletic Bilbao after signing a one-year extension with the LaLiga club on Friday.

The 36-year-old former Real Sociedad and Paris St Germain left-back joined Bilbao in 2018, has turned out in 278 matches for the club, and was a key part of the side when they won the Copa del Rey in 2024 to end a four-decade trophy drought.

Berchiche made 39 appearances for Bilbao last season across all competitions.

"He is a true icon amongst the fans for his competitiveness and determination," Bilbao said in a statement.