Berghuis to miss Ajax's opening three games after lashing out at fan
Sport

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Netherlands' Steven Berghuis reacts REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Netherlands v Gibraltar - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - March 27, 2023 Gibraltar's Lee Casciaro in action with Netherlands' Steven Berghuis REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo
12 Jun 2023 08:05PM
Steven Berghuis will miss the first three games of Ajax Amsterdam's 2023-24 campaign after he appeared to strike a fan following a 3-1 loss at FC Twente last month, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Monday.

In a video circulating on social media, the midfielder could be seen lashing out at what appeared to be a Twente supporter in front of the Ajax team bus before an official intervened.

The Dutch international later apologised for the incident.

"Steven Berghuis on Monday agreed to a settlement proposal from the professional football prosecutor of three matches' exclusion, one of which was conditional," the KNVB said.

"He will miss the first three league matches of the 2023-24 season as a result. That includes the overflowing registration of his fifth yellow card..."

Berghuis joined Ajax from Feyenoord at the start of the 2021-22 season in a move that caused controversy in the Netherlands due to the intense rivalry between the clubs.

He was named Ajax's player of the season in a disappointing campaign in which they finished third in the Eredivisie, outside the two Champions League qualification spots for the first time since 2009.

Source: Reuters

