Bergson strikes late as JDT down former Asian champions Ulsan

HONG KONG: Twice winners Ulsan Hyundai slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim on Monday as South Korean clubs had a night to forget in the Asian Champions League.

Ulsan, who claimed the continental title in 2012 and 2020, lost after Brazilian striker Bergson scored his fourth goal in two games nine minutes from time to give JDT back-to-back wins after defeating Guangzhou FC on Friday.

The result left Ulsan winless after two games in Group I following a late draw with Kawasaki Frontale on the opening match day.

Fernando Forestieri had given JDT the lead in Johor with a curling strike in the third minute but Um Won-sang looked to have rescued a point for Hong Myung-bo's side until Bergson bent his effort home in the 81st minute.

JDT lead the group with six points, two more than Kawasaki after the Japanese champions handed Guangzhou an 8-0 thrashing.

Kei Chinen, Yu Kobayashi and Shintaro Kurumaya all claimed braces but it was Thai playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin who scored the pick of Kawasaki's goals midway through the second half when he slalomed through the defence before beating He Lipan.

Singapore's Lion City Sailors also sprung a surprise in Group F with a 3-0 win over South Korea's Daegu FC to claim their first-ever win in the group phase of the competition.

Korean-born Singapore international Song Ui-young gave the Sailors the lead with a 21st-minute looping header and Diego Lopes doubled the advantage 20 minutes from time.

Pedro Henrique's near-post header of Shahdan Sulaiman's 80th minute corner put the seal on victory for the side coached by former Asian Champions League winner Kim Do-hoon.

Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds lead Group F with six points from two games after a 5-0 thrashing of China's Shandong Taishan, with Alex Schalk scoring twice for the twice champions.

A third Korean side were on the end of a defeat as goals from Pathompol Charoenrattanaphirom and Jakkaphan Praisuwan earned Thailand's BG Pathum United a 2-0 victory over Jeonnam Dragons in Group G.

That left them level on four points with Melbourne City, for whom Marco Tilio scored twice in a 3-0 win over United City FC from the Philippines.

The winners from each of east Asia's five groups advance automatically to the next round, where they will be joined by the three best runners-up.