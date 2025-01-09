Bergvall gives Tottenham first-leg win over Liverpool in League Cup semi-final

LONDON : Lucas Bergvall scored his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur to give his side a 1-0 victory over holders Liverpool in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Swede rifled a superb finish past Liverpool keeper Alisson in the 86th minute to reward the injury-hit hosts who shortly before had seen a Dominic Solanke goal ruled out.

Liverpool, who beat Chelsea to win the competition for a 10th time last season, were nowhere near their best and could have few complaints as their 24-match unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end.

Arne Slot's side suffered only their second loss of the season but will still feel confident of turning around the tie in the second leg at Anfield next month.

Newcastle United beat Arsenal 2-0 away in the first leg of the other semi-final on Tuesday.