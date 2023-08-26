Logo
Beriso leads Ethiopian 1-2 in women's marathon
Beriso leads Ethiopian 1-2 in women's marathon

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's Marathon - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 26, 2023 Ethiopia's Amane Beriso Shankule reacts after crossing the line to win the women's marathon final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's Marathon - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 26, 2023 Ethiopia's Amane Beriso Shankule reacts after crossing the line to win the women's marathon final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
26 Aug 2023 03:42PM
BUDAPEST : Amane Beriso produced an authoritative performance to win the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, finishing well clear of compatriot and defending champion Gotytom Gebreslase on another hot morning.

Beriso, who ran the third-fastest marathon ever when winning in Valencia this year, pulled clear soon after entering the last of four 10km laps and came home in 2:24.23.

Gebreslase took silver in 2:24.34 with Fatima Gardadi claiming Morocco's first-ever medal in the event by taking bronze in 2:25.17.

Source: Reuters

