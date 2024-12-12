Berlusconi family seeks buyer or partner for AC Monza

MILAN : The Berlusconi family is looking for a partner or a buyer for AC Monza, the soccer club it has steered to Italy's Serie A during its six years of ownership, Pier Silvio Berlusconi said.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who previously owned former European champions AC Milan, took over AC Monza through the family's holding company Fininvest in 2018 when they were playing in Italy's third-tier in a deal reportedly worth just 3 million euros ($3.2 million).

"On Monza, the aim is to find someone who, together with us or alone, can take care of Monza as we would like. Soccer is a crazy world nowadays," Pier Silvio Berlusconi, one of the shareholders and a board member of Fininvest, said in a press briefing late on Wednesday.

Last year, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the Berlusconi family was considering selling a minority stake in AC Monza, but no deal ever materialised.

Rumours of a possible sale of AC Monza by the Berlusconi family have intensified since the death of the former prime minister in June 2023.

Led by former AC Milan boss Adriano Galliani, AC Monza, based in the city of the same name north of Milan, won promotion to Serie A for the first time in 2022. They are struggling this season and are languishing in 19th spot in the 20-team table.

The club posted a loss of 60.3 million euros in 2023, while revenues more than doubled to 68.3 million euros.

($1 = 0.9514 euros)