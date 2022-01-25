Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bernal taken to hospital after training crash in Colombia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bernal to have surgery after training crash in Colombia

Bernal to have surgery after training crash in Colombia

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 21 - Senago to Milan, Italy - May 30, 2021 Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia celebrates winning the Giro d'Italia after the time trial REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

25 Jan 2022 01:16AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 04:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BOGOTA :Colombian rider Egan Bernal suffered a crash in training on Monday and was taken to hospital where he will have surgery, the clinic and his Ineos Grenadiers team said.

The winner of the 2019 Tour de France and last year's Giro d'Italia was at a team training camp in Gachancipa, about 50 km north of Bogota, when he hit a stationary bus, the Sabana University Clinic said.

The clinic added that Bernal suffered injuries "to the chest, neck, muscles and legs."

The 25-year old was taken to hospital by Ineos Grenadiers medical staff and was "conscious upon arrival," the British team said in a brief statement.

Bernal recently extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers to 2026.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman and Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota; writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us