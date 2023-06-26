Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bernal to make Tour de France return after injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bernal to make Tour de France return after injury

Bernal to make Tour de France return after injury
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 16 - La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans - France - September 15, 2020. Team INEOS Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal of Colombia before the start. Pool via REUTERS/Marco Bertorello/File Photo
Bernal to make Tour de France return after injury
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 15 - Lyon to Grand Colombier - France - September 13, 2020. Team INEOS Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal of Colombia in action REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
26 Jun 2023 09:17PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Colombian Egan Bernal will make his return on the Tour de France after a two-year hiatus, his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Monday.

The 2019 champion abandoned the race in 2020, skipped it in 2021 as he won the Giro d'Italia and missed out on the 2022 edition after he sustained serious injuries in a high-speed crash early last year.

"Making my return to the Tour has always been a major goal for me. I'm so excited to be able to experience every kilometre of this race again," Bernal said in a team statement.

"I’m sure many people have followed everything that has happened to me since my accident in January last year, and the journey I’ve been through to overcome the greatest test of my life.

"Being a part of this year’s Tour team reassures me that I’m on my way to returning to my best."

Bernal finished 12th overall in the Criterium du Dauphine, the biggest warm-up stage race before the Tour earlier this month.

Ineos Grenadiers will be led by Britain's Tom Pidcock, with Colombia's Dani Martinez also in a position to ride for the general classification.

The Tour starts in Bilbao, Spain, on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.