Nov 25 : Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal said he still has "a lot to give" after signing a new contract with British outfit Netcompany INEOS.

• Colombia's Bernal, who won the Tour de France in 2019 and the Giro d'Italia in 2021, took an extended break from competition this year, leading to speculation over the 29-year-old's future.

• "This team has been my home since 2018 and has supported me through the best moments of my career and the hardest ones," Bernal said in a statement on Tuesday.

• "After a break to recharge, I'm coming back with a clear head and looking forward to building towards next season with the team. I know what I'm capable of and I still believe I have a lot to give."

• Netcompany INEOS did not specify the length of Bernal's new contract.

• Bernal suffered a near-fatal crash in 2022, slamming into a stationary bus while riding a time-trial bike at around 65 kph.

• He broke his vertebra, right femur, right patella and also suffered a punctured lung, saying the accident left him with a 95 per cent chance of becoming a paraplegic.