Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bernal taken to hospital after training crash in Colombia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bernal taken to hospital after training crash in Colombia

Bernal taken to hospital after training crash in Colombia

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 21 - Senago to Milan, Italy - May 30, 2021 Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia celebrates winning the Giro d'Italia after the time trial REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

25 Jan 2022 01:16AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 01:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Colombian rider Egan Bernal suffered a crash in training and was taken to hospital on Monday, his Ineos Grenadiers team said.

The 25-year-old, winner of the 2019 Tour de France and last year's Giro d'Italia, was at a team training camp in Colombia.

"He was accompanied to hospital by team medical staff and was conscious upon arrival," a statement from the British team said. "He is stable and undergoing further assessment."

No other details of the crash were available.

Bernal recently extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers to 2026.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us