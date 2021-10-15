Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bernat back in PSG squad after more than a year out
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bernat back in PSG squad after more than a year out

Bernat back in PSG squad after more than a year out

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - RB Leipzig v Paris St Germain - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 18, 2020 Paris St Germain's Juan Bernat scores their third goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Manu Fernandez/Pool via REUTERS

15 Oct 2021 06:09PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 06:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Fullback Juan Bernat has returned to Paris St Germain's squad after more than a year out with a knee injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

The Spaniard suffered a ruptured knee ligament on Sept. 16 last year in a Ligue 1 game against Metz and has not featured since.

Bernat was named in a 22-man squad for Friday's home game against Angers, but Lionel Messi, Neymar and keeper Keylor Navas were all excluded after they were involved in World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

PSG lead the standings with 24 points from nine games with Angers in fourth place, eight points behind.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us