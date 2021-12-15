Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Berrettini backs mandatory COVID-19 vaccines at Australian Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Berrettini backs mandatory COVID-19 vaccines at Australian Open

Berrettini backs mandatory COVID-19 vaccines at Australian Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Tour Finals - Turin, Italy - November 14, 2021 Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates during his group stage match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

15 Dec 2021 12:34AM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 12:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Italy's world number seven Matteo Berrettini has thrown his support behind the decision to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for players at next month’s Australian Open.

In November, tournament chief Craig Tiley said all players competing at the first Grand Slam event of 2022 must be fully inoculated, following months of negotiations between Tennis Australia and the Victoria state government.

“I have been vaccinated and from that moment things have got better. I think that the request of the Australian Government is sensible," Berrettini told Italy's Sportface website on Monday.

The measure has thrown the involvement in the tournament of Serbia's Novak Djokovic into doubt, as the world number one has yet to disclose his vaccination status.

But Berrettini backed the decision, after having to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel in the lead-up to last year’s Australian Open.

“Last year we tried out something difficult. I would not wish two weeks of quarantine, like we had in 2021, on anyone," he said.

“For me, getting vaccinated is the right thing to do to get the world going again.”

The 25-year-old had to withdraw from last month’s ATP Finals through injury, but confirmed he will return for the season-opening ATP Cup in Sydney and Australian Open in Melbourne.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us