Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Berrettini beats Harris to reach last 16 at Indian Wells
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Berrettini beats Harris to reach last 16 at Indian Wells

Berrettini beats Harris to reach last 16 at Indian Wells

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) hits a shot during his third round match as he defeated Holger Rune (DEN) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

16 Mar 2022 04:43AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 04:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Matteo Berrettini saved three set points to defeat South African Lloyd Harris 6-4 7-5 and advance to the Round of 16 at Indian Wells on Tuesday.

The Wimbledon finalist pounded his 12th ace on match point to seal the win on a sunny day in the Southern California desert.

The sixth-seeded Italian was forced to retire with injury during a match in Acapulco last month and looked rusty in his second-round clash against 18-year-old qualifier Holger Rune on Sunday.

But Berrettini was better on Tuesday, executing deft lobs and drop shots as opposed to relying solely on his powerful forehand and serve.

Berrettini will be the favourite when he takes on Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, who defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets on Tuesday, when they meet in the fourth round.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us