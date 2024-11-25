Logo
Berrettini gives Italy 1-0 lead over the Netherlands in Davis Cup final
Berrettini gives Italy 1-0 lead over the Netherlands in Davis Cup final
Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Final - Italy v Netherlands - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 24, 2024 Italy's Matteo Berrettini in action during his singles match against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp REUTERS/Juan Medina
Berrettini gives Italy 1-0 lead over the Netherlands in Davis Cup final
Berrettini gives Italy 1-0 lead over the Netherlands in Davis Cup final
25 Nov 2024 01:08AM
MALAGA, Spain : Italy's Matteo Berrettini comfortably beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-2 in the first singles clash of the Davis Cup final against the Netherlands on Sunday to hand the holders a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three tie.

A victory for Filippo Volandri's Italy will earn them a second successive title and their third Davis Cup crown in the elite men's team competition after their first triumph in 1976.

Paul Haarhuis' Netherlands are looking to capture their first title in 104 years after reaching the final for the first time. Tallon Griekspoor will need to beat world number one Jannik Sinner in the second singles rubber to take their match-up to a decisive doubles.

Underdog Van de Zandschulp, who stunned Rafa Nadal to help the Dutch beat Spain in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, never got going against an inspired Berrettini who needed only one hour and 18 minutes to triumph in straight sets.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori are scheduled to face the experienced Dutch pair of Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp if the tie heads to a decider should Sinner be beaten by Griekspoor.

Source: Reuters

