Berrettini left out of Italy's Davis Cup squad to face Slovakia
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 28, 2022 Italy's Matteo Berrettini leaves the court after losing his semi final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

03 Feb 2022 10:46PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 10:46PM)
ROME : World number six Matteo Berrettini has been left out of Italy’s Davis Cup team for next month’s qualifying tie against Slovakia due to a “shared decision” with captain Filippo Volandri, the Italian Tennis Federation announced on Thursday.

The Italian team will be made up of Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti and Simone Bolelli for the indoor event at Bratislava’s NTC Arena on March 4 and 5.

“It is a decision that I shared with the players. Once again we are showing a very strong team spirit, which I believe can make the difference. Matteo will definitely be available for the next tie if we win,” said Volandri.

Berrettini reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January and will compete in tournaments in Latin America in the weeks leading up to the Davis Cup tie.

“Obviously I will support them from afar. We need to win to earn ourselves a place in the finals again, when I hope to return to be alongside my teammates,” Berrettini said.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

