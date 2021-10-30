Logo
Berrettini pulls out of Paris Masters due to injury
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open - Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria - October 29, 2021 Italy's Matteo Berrettini in action during his quarter final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

30 Oct 2021 06:59PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2021 06:54PM)
World number six Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from next week's ATP 1000 Paris Masters event due to stiffness in the neck, the Italian said on Saturday.

Berrettini, who has already qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin later this month, lost a tight three-setter to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/atp-roundup-carlos-alcaraz-stuns-matteo-berrettini-reach-vienna-semis-2021-10-29 in the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open on Friday.

"I have had some stiffness in my neck over the last few days so have decided to withdraw from Paris Bercy. I would like to make sure I am 100per cent ready to compete in Torino for the ATP Finals. Thanks for all the support and see you in Torino," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Berrettini earlier this year reached the final of Wimbledon and the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open, losing to world number one Novak Djokovic on both occasions.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

