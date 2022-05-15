Logo
Berrettini withdraws from French Open
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Rio Open - Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - February 20, 2022 Italy's Matteo Berrettini reacts during his quarter final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

15 May 2022 05:21AM (Updated: 15 May 2022 05:21AM)
Matteo Berrettini will not compete at the French Open later this month as he continues his recovery from a hand injury, the Italian said on Saturday.

The world number eight has missed the Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome following surgery in March.

"Following a very positive update from my medical team, I am now back on-court training at a high level," Berrettini wrote on Instagram.

"My hand is feeling great and I am working hard to build up my match fitness.

"My team and I have made the decision that going straight back into 5 set matches on clay at Roland Garros would not be sensible, therefore I will delay my comeback to compete in the full grass season."

Berrettini, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January, made the quarters in Paris last year before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

The Grand Slam event in the French capital will be held from May 22-June 5.

Source: Reuters

