Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Berrettini withdraws from Madrid Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Berrettini withdraws from Madrid Open

Berrettini withdraws from Madrid Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 10, 2023 Maxime Cressy of the U.S. in action during his first round match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

22 Apr 2023 04:08AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2023 04:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the Madrid Open as he continues to recover from an abdominal injury, the Italian world number 22 said on Friday.

Berrettini pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters with pain last week and it later turned out he had suffered a tear in an oblique muscle.

"The intense rehab program has begun with my medical team in Barcelona," Berrettini wrote on Instagram.

"I will do everything I can to be back competing as soon as possible. Unfortunately I will not be able to compete in Madrid. I will keep you all updated when I have more news."

The Madrid open will be played in the Spanish capital from April 25 to May 7.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.