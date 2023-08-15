Besiktas sign midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfer

Besiktas have signed English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for three years on a free transfer following the expiration of his Liverpool contract, the Turkish Superlig club said on Monday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain struggled for playing time last season, making just 13 appearances for the Merseyside club. He joined Liverpool in 2017 from Arsenal and has played 146 times for the club, scoring 18 goals.

Besiktas added they would pay a fee of 2.5 million euros ($2.73 million) to Oxlade-Chamberlain per season under the three-year contract.

The 29-year-old has 35 caps and has scored seven international goals after making his England debut in 2012.

($1 = 0.9153 euros)