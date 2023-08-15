Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Besiktas sign midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Besiktas sign midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfer

Besiktas sign midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfer

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Liverpool - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 2, 2023 Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo

15 Aug 2023 12:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Besiktas have signed English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for three years on a free transfer following the expiration of his Liverpool contract, the Turkish Superlig club said on Monday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain struggled for playing time last season, making just 13 appearances for the Merseyside club. He joined Liverpool in 2017 from Arsenal and has played 146 times for the club, scoring 18 goals.

Besiktas added they would pay a fee of 2.5 million euros ($2.73 million) to Oxlade-Chamberlain per season under the three-year contract.

The 29-year-old has 35 caps and has scored seven international goals after making his England debut in 2012.

($1 = 0.9153 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.