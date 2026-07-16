Besiktas sign winger Trossard from Arsenal

July 15 : Belgium forward Leandro Trossard has joined Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas on a three-year contract from Arsenal with an option for a further year, both clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, whose Arsenal contract was due to run until 2027, moves in a deal reported by Besiktas to be worth 18 million euros ($21 million), payable in six equal instalments over three years.

"Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. has informed the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that an agreement has been reached with professional football player Leandro Trossard and his club regarding his permanent transfer," the club said in a statement.

Arsenal confirmed on Tuesday that Trossard had been given permission to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical ahead of the move.

The Belgian made 174 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, scoring 36 goals after joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023.

Trossard scored six goals and provided six assists in 31 league appearances last season as Mikel Arteta's side ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

Trossard has earned 57 caps for Belgium, scoring 14 goals and representing his country at four major tournaments.

($1 = 0.8737 euros)