Nov 26 : The Besiktas versus Hapoel Beer-Sheva Europa League match was suspended for 30 minutes on Thursday, with video showing police clashing with the Turkish club's fans in the stands.

The fixture between Beskitas and the Israeli club is being played in Batumi, Georgia, for safety and security reasons.

Referee Morten Krogh suspended the match in the 26th minute and restarted after a 30-minute delay, UEFA said.

Georgian police entered the stands and footage showed one fan being taken out on a stretcher.

Turkish outlet NTV reported that police used pepper spray during their intervention.

The report added that Turkish fans chanted 'Down with Israel' and that Besiktas players and director of football Onder Ozen spoke to supporters before play restarted to calm the situation.

The officiating team and the Besiktas players left the pitch before the game restarted. UEFA will assess the events on Friday.

Neither the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs nor the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately responded to requests for comment.

Besiktas condemned the use of "disproportionate force" from security staff in a statement and said some fans were being denied entry into the stadium.

They have raised the issue with the UEFA match delegate and the Turkish general consulate in Batumi, adding that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was monitoring the situation.

Turkish Minister of Youth and Sport Osman Askin Bak also "strongly condemned the disproportionate intervention" of security forces on social media.

"We oppose all forms of discrimination and injustice that are incompatible with the universal values of sport," said Bak.

The Turkish Football Federation echoed that message in a statement on social media.

"We will follow this matter to its conclusion to ensure that the events are fully investigated, those responsible are identified and the necessary sanctions are imposed without delay," said the federation.

Other Turkish clubs including Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor also put out statements on social media expressing solidarity with Besiktas and condemning the security forces.