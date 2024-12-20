Best is yet to come, says Arteta as he marks five years at Arsenal

Five years to the day since Mikel Arteta was appointed Arsenal manager, the Spaniard said on Friday that the best is yet to come as he aims for more silverware to complement his rebuilding efforts at the North London club.

Arteta took over a fractured club that was drifting away from the Premier League's elite and won the FA Cup in his first season before eventually establishing their return to the Champions League after a six-year absence.

Arsenal have not won the league since the 2003-04 season but Arteta also transformed the side into title contenders that came close in the last two campaigns, finishing second twice and narrowly missing out to champions Manchester City.

"I'm grateful to be in the position I am in. I have a lot to learn and improve. The best is yet to come," Arteta told reporters.

"What we want is the big trophies, without losing the rest of the things we have built. That's very important.

"The unity and the connections and the fact that we are competing on big fronts right now. We haven't managed to do that in the past years. That's positive, but there's still a lot to do."

Once a former skipper at Arsenal, where he ended his playing career, Arteta honed his skills in management as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at City.

Although he was overlooked in favour of Unai Emery when Arsenal chose Arsene Wenger's successor, Arteta got the job in December 2019 and proved he was capable in his first managerial role.

"It's gone so fast to be fair. I've enjoyed every minute of it. We've had bumps in the road and good moments - that's what it's about. I'm here because I'm so passionate about what I do because I love this football club," he said.

"I want the best of that and try to give the best version every day. I think about what is the best possible manager for Arsenal Football Club and for the players and I try to become that."

Having beaten Crystal Palace in the League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, Arsenal play them again in the league on Saturday.

Arsenal are third in the standings, six points behind Liverpool, while Palace are 15th.

"It is different (when you face the same team again). We analysed them so you don't have to do that too much. I'm sure both teams will adjust a few things," Arteta said.

"We know what it is to go to Selhurst Park and we have prepared for that."