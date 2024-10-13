Beterbiev crowned undisputed light-heavyweight world champion

RIYADH : Russian-born Canadian Artur Beterbiev was crowned boxing's undisputed light-heavyweight world champion after beating Russian rival Dmitry Bivol on a majority points decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Both were previously undefeated before the fight in Riyadh, with 33-year-old Bivol holding the WBA belt and Beterbiev, 39, the reigning WBC, WBO and IBF champion.

The headline clash at the Saudi capital's Kingdom Arena, postponed from June after Montreal-based Beterbiev suffered a knee injury, put the four recognised major belts in the hands of one man for the first time.

The last undisputed light-heavyweight champion was American Roy Jones Jr. who beat Reggie Johnson to unify the WBA, WBC and IBF belts in 1999.