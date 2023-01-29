Logo
Sport

Beterbiev stops Yarde in eight to retain light-heavyweight titles
Boxing - Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde - OVO Wembley Arena, London, Britain - January 28, 2023 Artur Beterbiev in action against Anthony Yarde Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Boxing - Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde - OVO Wembley Arena, London, Britain - January 28, 2023 Artur Beterbiev after winning his fight against Anthony Yarde Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Boxing - Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde - OVO Wembley Arena, London, Britain - January 28, 2023 Artur Beterbiev celebrates winning his fight against Anthony Yarde Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
29 Jan 2023 07:46AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2023 07:46AM)
LONDON : Unbeaten light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev stopped Britain's Anthony Yarde in a thrilling eight rounds at London's Wembley Arena on Saturday to retain his WBC, IBF and WBO belts.

The Russian-born Canadian sent the Briton to the canvas with a punishing right and, after a standing count, the challenger's corner signalled to the referee to stop the fight two minutes and one second into the round.

Montreal-based Beterbiev, 38, was behind on two of the three judges' scorecards at that point but the victory, against an underdog who turned out to be a real threat, took his professional record to 19-0-0.

Yarde, 31, is now on 23 wins with three defeats and no draws.

Source: Reuters

