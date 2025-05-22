Bethell leaves IPL for England duty, Bengaluru sign Seifert

NEW DELHI :England batter Jacob Bethell is leaving Royal Challengers Bengaluru for national team duty, with Tim Seifert replacing him for the rest of the Indian Premier League campaign, the franchise said on Thursday.

Bethell, who has played two matches so far, will depart after Friday's clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru said in a statement.

The 21-year-old has been named in England's white-ball squads for three one-day internationals and as many T20 matches against West Indies beginning on May 29.

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Seifert, currently playing for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, will join Bengaluru for 20 million Indian rupees ($232,531), the franchise said.

Bengaluru are chasing their maiden IPL title having qualified for the playoffs this season.