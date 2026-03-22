Beto double gives Everton big win over Chelsea in race for Europe

LIVERPOOL, England, March 21 : Beto scored twice as Everton completed a comprehensive 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, with the visitors slipping to a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Chelsea remain in sixth place in the table on 48 points from 31 games, while Everton move up to seventh with 46 points from the same number of matches and are making a big push for European football next season.

Beto scored his first on 33 minutes after receiving a superb pass from James Garner, who celebrated his first England call-up this week with an outstanding personal display, before firing a second just past the hour mark through the legs of Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Iliman Ndiaye added a superb third with 14 minutes left to play as he curled the ball into the top corner for Everton’s biggest victory over Chelsea since 1987, and the first time they have recorded back-to-back wins at their new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.