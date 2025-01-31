Beye replaces Sampaoli as Rennes head coach

PARIS : Former Senegal international Habib Beye has been named Stade Rennais head coach to replace the sacked Jorge Sampaoli, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

Beye, who won 44 caps with Senegal from 2001-08, spent most of his playing career at RC Strasbourg and Olympique de Marseille before stints at Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Doncaster Rovers.

Argentine Sampaoli was dismissed after seven defeats in 10 games since he was appointed last November, leaving the Brittany club in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings.