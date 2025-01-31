Logo
Beye replaces Sampaoli as Rennes head coach
Beye replaces Sampaoli as Rennes head coach

Football - Doncaster Rovers v Reading - npower Football League Championship - The Keepmoat Stadium - 11/12 , 13/3/12 Habib Beye and Giles Barnes - Doncaster Rovers in action against Adam Le Fondre - Reading. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason Cairnduff/ File Photo

31 Jan 2025 05:23AM
PARIS : Former Senegal international Habib Beye has been named Stade Rennais head coach to replace the sacked Jorge Sampaoli, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

Beye, who won 44 caps with Senegal from 2001-08, spent most of his playing career at RC Strasbourg and Olympique de Marseille before stints at Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Doncaster Rovers.

Argentine Sampaoli was dismissed after seven defeats in 10 games since he was appointed last November, leaving the Brittany club in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings.

Source: Reuters

