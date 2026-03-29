'Beyond frustrated' Verstappen weighing F1 future - BBC

SUZUKA, Japan, March 29 : Four-times world champion Max Verstappen, who had declared himself “beyond frustrated” after qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix, said he was considering his future in the sport after finishing eighth in Sunday's race at Suzuka.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, the Red ‌Bull driver said his lack of enjoyment at driving the new generation of cars was making him question whether racing in the sport was still worth it.

“I'm thinking about everything inside this paddock,” he said in the interview.

“Privately I'm very happy.

“You also wait for 24 races. This time it's 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about is it worth it?”

Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of Formula One's new regulations and engine era.

He has repeatedly said his dissatisfaction doesn’t stem from Red Bull’s poor form but due to the new rules placing more of an emphasis on energy management than flat-out racing.

Sunday was the last race until May, ⁠with April's Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds called off due to conflict in the Gulf.

Verstappen, who is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, said he had plenty of pursuits beyond Formula One to keep him engaged.

The Dutchman recently competed in a sports car race at German track Nuerburgring’s fearsome Nordschleife layout in preparation for the 24 Hours of Nuerburgring race in May.

He also drove a Japanese GT car at Japan’s Fuji racetrack ahead of the weekend in Suzuka.

“But it's a bit sad to be honest that we're even talking about this. It is what it is. You don't need to feel sorry for me. I'll be fine," he said.

Verstappen had won the last four races from pole in Japan but it would have taken a major upset for that streak to continue ‌in 2026, ⁠with sixth in the Australian season-opener in Melbourne still his best result of the campaign.

The 28-year-old has also made headlines for a clash with a British reporter, an incident that also raised questions about his general state of mind after losing his title last season to McLaren's Lando Norris.

Formula One stakeholders are set to meet in the five-week break between Japan and the next race in Miami to take stock of the new rules and consider tweaks.

Verstappen, one of the sport’s biggest stars, told BBC Radio 5 Live that the sport’s bosses “know what to do” to make sure he stayed.