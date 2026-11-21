PORTIMAO, Portugal, Nov 21 : Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi took pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday, smashing the lap record at the Algarve International Circuit to snatch pole from Ducati's title-chasing Marc Marquez.

Marquez initially topped the timesheets in an overcast Q2 session but Bezzecchi stormed to pole with a lap of 1:37.201, nearly half a second quicker than the Spaniard.

"Super happy, it wasn't an easy day because the conditions were quite strange, quite tough compared to yesterday (in practice)," Bezzecchi said.

"But I felt good. I tried to take some more risk because the qualifying is too important right now and the grid for today and for tomorrow is crucial. So it was important to secure a good qualifying and the pole position is even better."

VR46 Racing's Fabio di Giannantonio will join them on the front row while Aprilia's Jorge Martin, who must ensure Marquez leaves Portugal with no more than a 36-point lead to take the title fight to the final round in Valencia, lines up seventh.

Marquez, who can win an eighth MotoGP title if he wins the sprint, leads Martin by 60 points with 74 up for grabs in the final two rounds.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez was fourth fastest and is joined on the second row by Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez and KTM's Pedro Acosta.

Earlier, the Q1 session was red-flagged when Honda's Diogo Moreira suffered a highside crash, with the Brazilian violently thrown off his bike before he landed several metres away, but he escaped any major injury.

He was back up on his feet immediately to hitch a ride back to the paddock, safe in the knowledge that his fastest lap was enough to help him advance to Q2 with Ducati's Iker Lecuona, who is standing in for the injured Francesco Bagnaia.

"It was a tricky qualifying, especially after a big crash from Moreira... But it's true that on the qualifying, it was time to take a risk," Marquez said.

"Why? Because I believe that if we take a risk in the qualifying, we minimise the risk in the sprint and the main race, at least in the first (few) laps."

Organisers rescheduled the sprint to 1430 local time, 30 minutes earlier than planned, because forecast poor weather threatened to ground the medical helicopter.