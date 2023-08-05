Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bezzecchi on pole despite crashing at wet British GP
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bezzecchi on pole despite crashing at wet British GP

Bezzecchi on pole despite crashing at wet British GP
Motorcycling - MotoGP - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 5, 2023 Mooney VR46 Racing Team's Marco Bezzecchi crashes during qualifying Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Bezzecchi on pole despite crashing at wet British GP
Motorcycling - MotoGP - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 5, 2023 Mooney VR46 Racing Team's Marco Bezzecchi crashes during qualifying Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
05 Aug 2023 07:46PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Italian Marco Bezzecchi took pole position for the second MotoGP race in a row before crashing in qualifying for a wet British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday.

The VR46 Ducati rider clocked a best time of two minutes 15.359 seconds with KTM's Jack Miller 0.270 of a second slower and Alex Marquez completing the front row on a Ducati for Gresini Racing after falling at turn one.

Ducati's reigning world champion and overall leader Francesco Bagnaia was fourth fastest after also crashing.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 world champion and winner at Silverstone, failed to get through the first phase of qualifying and will start last.

Honda's returning six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez also fell short and will line up 14th.

"I'm OK, it was a big one," said Bezzecchi of his crash at Vale after setting the fastest lap with three minutes remaining.

"In the first half of the lap the track was OK and then the second half of the track there was a lot more water. I didn't expect to crash but as soon as I braked I aquaplaned and the bike disappeared," he added.

Bezzecchi, who also took pole at the Dutch TT in June before MotoGP's summer break, said the conditions would make it difficult for the sprint race to be held later on Saturday.

"We wait and we see," he said.

Miller also said it had been hard to control the bike on the wet track.

"Tricky conditions but happy enough. The bike's working really well ... for sure there's a little bit we can fine tune for today's race," he said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.